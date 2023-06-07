Solano County Fair brings new, old entertainment for families

From livestock shows and exhibits to a Mexican-style rodeo, a carnival, a concert and a fireworks show, there's plenty to be entertained by throughout the weekend.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Fair is coming up and offering presale tickets to all the happenings in its four days of fun for its 74th annual event.

The fair has new and old ways to keep everyone entertained with livestock shows, exhibits, a Mexican-style rodeo, a carnival, a concert and a fireworks show throughout the weekend.

Gather your friends and family at the Solano County Fairgrounds to celebrate the best of Solano County.

Tickets are discounted during the presale admissions period which ends June 14 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets HERE.

Fair schedule

Thursday, June 15: Family Ag Day (Free admission for all)

Come celebrate the 74th annual event to learn more about agriculture and celebrate the farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers who contribute to Solano County’s daily lives.

The event is being held 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Solano County Fairgrounds at 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589

Friday, June 16

Fair, carnival activities from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Noon - 10:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. — Junior Livestock Auction

5:00 p.m. — Out At The Fair Group Photo

6:00 p.m. — Lucha Xtreme

9:00 p.m. (Approximately) — Firework show

Sunday, June 18

Noon to 10:00 p.m. — Fair, carnival activities

2:00 p.m. — Jaripeo — Mexican-style rodeo & concert (Additional Admission Required)

Ticket pricing

Tickets range from $5 to $30 and discounts are available to those who buy during the presale period.

Adult: $8.00

Youth: $5.00

Senior: $5.00

Carnival advance: $30.00

