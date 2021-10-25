Stanislaus County Fair set to fully return in 2022

After being postponed in 2020 and only hosting modified events in 2021, the fair is set to return next year.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County's 109th annual fair will take place from July 8-17, 2022.

The fair will include a carnival, livestock events and a variety of food.

“The Fair will be back and better than ever. We are looking forward to bringing back some of the best traditions in Stanislaus County,” Matt Cranford, Chief Executive Officer of the Stanislaus County Fair said in a statement.

The 10-day event will feature motorsports, rodeo and live entertainment, according to a news release.

The "Free 'til 3 p.m. Sundays" program is being relaunched along with other cost-saving options.

The Stanislaus County Fair was postponed in 2020; a series of modified events called "Summer of Fun" happened in 2021.

