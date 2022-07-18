What's going on at the 2022 California State Fair? | July 18, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be another round of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2022 California State Fair on July 18. The state fair is continuing its run through the end of the month.
Here's a schedule for what's happening on Monday, July 18.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carnival hours: Opens at 2 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: Opens at 1 p.m.
Save at the fair
Want free admission to the California State Fair on Monday? Here's your chance. The fair has a list of most needed items that is available HERE. By bringing three or more of the non-expired and nonperishable items, you can get a free same day admission ticket if you drop by between 11:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 18. The offer comes courtesy of the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.
Fair food
Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $28 that can be redeemed at a vendor that is part of the food festival.
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration: Funnel Cake Shrimp
- 6-7 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration: Bodega Chefs Cook Caribbean
- 6-8 p.m.: Home Brew Helpdesk with Ray Hill, a certified beer Judge
Fun for the kids
7-8 p.m. - Heroes vs. Villains | A compilation of acrobats on horseback with aerialists, jugglers, trick riders, dancers and more.
Concerts
- 12-6 p.m. - Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin | Save Mart Wine Garden
- 3-3:45 p.m. - Kayfromfaraway | Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 4-4:30 p.m. - Violin on Fire | Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 4-7 p.m. - Dave Badilla | Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage
- 8-9 p.m. - Ariel Marin | Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 8-9:30 p.m. - 24k Magic Bruno Mars Tribute | Golden 1 Main Stage
