What's going on at the 2022 California State Fair? | July 18, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be another round of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2022 California State Fair on July 18. The state fair is continuing its run through the end of the month.

Save at the fair

Want free admission to the California State Fair on Monday? Here's your chance. The fair has a list of most needed items that is available HERE. By bringing three or more of the non-expired and nonperishable items, you can get a free same day admission ticket if you drop by between 11:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 18. The offer comes courtesy of the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.