'I worry about their safety': Cal Expo updates California State Fair security rules

Old measures like the clear bag policy are back for another year, but there are some new security measures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As thousands of people walked through the Cal Expo gates to enjoy the annual California State Fair, they dealt with new security measures.

Some measures used in years prior made a comeback this year, but there were also some new security measures in place.

“The big change to this year is the under 18 policy has been enhanced,” said Craig Walton, Cal Expo Police Chief. “If you're under 18 must have a parent or guardian over the age of 21.”

On top of that, there is a new limit to how many minors an adult can bring in at once.

“No single parent or guardian can bring in more than four kids at one time, which requires more than that they have to have another parent or guardian,” said Walton.

Walton says these changes are not because of misbehaving kids, but what happens after the fair is over.

“I would have 10 kids under the age of 18, sitting outside the main loop waiting for their parents to come pick them up," said Walton. "I would have to assign an officer to sit out there and watch those kids because I worry about their safety.”

Police credit increased security measures for reducing arrests made at the park. Three people were cited in 2022 compared to 60 arrests on average in the years before the pandemic.

“Now we can focus on the people who are misbehaving in the parking lot,” said Walton.

Officials say parents and guardians must stay on the grounds with the minors.

Officials say if a minor becomes separated from their chaperone, the minor must provide a phone number and an adult must answer the phone for the minor to remain at the fair.