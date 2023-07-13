Things to do at the 2023 California State Fair | July 14, 2023

Here's what to expect at the state fair on July 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It'll be another round of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair on opening day, July 14.

In traditional fashion, the state fair is kicking off and will be running through the end of the month. For this year's run, the fair is bringing in some big names for their annual concert series, which includes Boyz II Men, Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang and more.

If you're already set on going and just need a beeline to the ticket information page for the fair, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Friday.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: Opens at 2 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 – 11 p.m.





Save at the fair

O'Reilly Auto Parts Savings

Monday through Friday guests can buy one regular priced adult general admission ticket and get a second ticket for free. People can visit a nearby O'Reilly Auto Parts store and scan the QR code on the California State Fair table tent for the deal.

For more information, click HERE.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

Fun for the Family

7 p.m. - Big O Tires Monster Truck Mayhem. For more information, click HERE.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Bear Cup Esports! This gaming hub will have workshops, Esports Jr. and free play gaming. It's open every day of the fair.

Concerts

8 p.m. - Fitz and the Tantrums on the Golden 1 Stage, general admission: $25.

Live Traffic

For real-time traffic updates, view the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO:California State Fair releases one of the headliners for concert series