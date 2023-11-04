Ashanti announced as performer for California State Fair

She's one of many talents forming the lineup for the fair's concert series.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ashanti will be taking the stage at the California State Fair in July.

The announcement from the fair is the latest in their musical performance lineup for their Toyota Concert Series.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, actor and author is renowned for hits like "Foolish," "Rock Wit U," "Baby" and more. She burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album "Ashanti."

She'll take the stage July 26 at 8 p.m. California State Fair concerts are free with fair general admission ticket, however reserved seating is also available for purchase.

