California State Fair braces for heat wave ahead of opening day

Fair official said they're ready to meet the challenge and keep people cool on opening day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With thousands ready to head to the California State Fair and Food Festival, keeping cool and escaping the heat will be top of mind for many.

However, Cal Expo officials say they're ready to meet the challenge. CEO Tom Martinez says they're aware of the heat wave and are investing in keeping people cool.

"We have some cooling stations. And yes, I had to bring that up because I did see the forecast this weekend," said Martinez. "These cooling stations, there are four of them spread out in designated areas, where there's high traffic... and people need a break."

There will also be added shade in certain places, but if you can't stand the heat outside, going inside will be an option as well.

"Our largest buildings have also been upgraded from last year with new air conditioning systems. Yes, our largest buildings will be cold, just wanted to make sure you knew that," said Martinez.

Martinez said they're calling the location of the fair the safest square mile in Sacramento, which also involves security and up to 80 officers working inside to keep fairgoers safe.

"If you're under 18, you can only get in with a parent or guardian over the age of 21," said Chief Craig Walton, with Cal Expo Police Department. "Anybody that looks like they are under 25 is gonna be asked for their ID at the main gate."

In case anything happens, EMTs will be on fairgrounds ready to respond to any heat-related illnesses. However, before it gets to that point, organizers say you should look out for each other and monitor any changes.

