Things to do at the 2023 California State Fair | July 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be a hot day of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair on July 15, 2023.

In traditional fashion, the state fair will be running through the end of the month. For this year's run, the fair is bringing in some big names for their annual concert series, which includes Boyz II Men, Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang and more.

If you're already set on going and just need a beeline to the ticket information page for the fair, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Saturday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

July 15 is 'Out at the Fair' day

Grab your bingo card at the Miller Lite Grandstand for entertainment at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage, participate in a group photo and play drag queen bingo.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Cooking Demonstration: Induction Cooking with SMUD

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration: Yes, You Can Cook with Olive Oil

Fun for the Family

10 a.m. - Cavalcade of Horses at the Kids Play Center

11 a.m. - California Produce Trivia at Save Mart California’s Kitchen Cooking Theatre, Building B

2-3 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Boots & Bling Drill Team

3-4 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Mamas & Babies at Rodeo Arena

3-3:45 p.m. - Master hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

4-4:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

4-5 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Tennessee Gliders at Rodeo Arena

5-6 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: International Carousel of Breeds at Rodeo Arena

5-5:45 p.m. - Master hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

6-6:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

6:30 p.m. - Sacramento Sheriffs Posse Drill Team & National Anthem at Rodeo Arena

7-8 p.m. - Made in California fashion show at PG&E Center Stage

8-8:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

9-9:45 p.m. - Master hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

12:15 p.m. Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1:30 p.m. Winter Grain at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 p.m. Eric Brunner at Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

3:45 p.m. KINGQUEEN at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 p.m. Dave Badilla at Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

4:15 p.m. TEAWHYB at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5-7 p.m. Grupo Maniaco at Cantina 1854

5:30 p.m. LAYKE at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6-9 p.m. Smokehouse Reunion at Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

6:30-8 p.m. Out at the Fair Glam Show at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7-9 p.m. The Zola Moon at Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

8-10 p.m. Confunkshun / Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8:30-10:30 p.m. Out at the Fair DARK - DJ Cisco at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

