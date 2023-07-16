Things to do at the 2023 California State Fair | July 16, 2023

Here's what to expect at the state fair on Sunday, July 16.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be a scorcher of entertainment, taste tests and more at the 2023 California State Fair Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The state fair will be running through the end of July. This year, the fair is bringing in entertainment from hypnotism acts and acrobats to cooking classes and free food sampling. The annual concert series is also bringing back big names like Boyz II Men, Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang and more.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Sunday. Hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list. The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

Taster's Row food sampling

Enjoy free samples from Northern California vendors. Takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Taster's Row: Free Sampling of Seasoning & Spice Rub by Papwa Flavor of Roseville

Taster's Row: Free Sampling of Raw California Honey from Twin Bee Apiaries of Alameda

Taster's Row: Free Olive Oil Sampling from Sciabica's California Olive Oil, 2023 California State Fair Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition Best of Show Winner!

Taster's Row: Free Sampling of California Pears from the Courtland Pear Festival

Fun for everyone

10-11 a.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Kids Play Center, Meet and Greet at Rodeo Arena

10:30-11:30 a.m. - Cooking Demonstration: Induction Cooking with SMUD: July 15&16 - Simple Crepes & Skillet Jam; July 21 - Stove Top Pizza

11-11:30 a.m. - Sinag-Tala Filipino Theater & Performing Arts Association at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

12 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Arena Games at Rodeo Arena

12-2 p.m. - Cooking Theatre: Postal Service Cooking Challenge Preliminary Round 1

1-1:30 p.m. - Taste of CA: Grapes from Ag in the Classroom

2-3 p.m. Cavalcade of Horses: Nu Balance Vaulters at Rodeo Arena

2-2:30 p.m. - Taste of CA: Grapes from Ag in the Classroom

3-5 p.m. - Cooking Theatre: Postal Service Cooking Challenge Preliminary Round 2

3-3:30 p.m. - Taste of CA: Grapes from Ag in the Classroom

3-4 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Mamas & Babies at Rodeo Arena

4-5 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Tennessee Gliders at Rodeo Arena

5-6 p.m. - Cavalcade of Houses: International Carousel of Breeds at Rodeo Arena

5-5:30 p.m. - Taste of CA, California Gold: The difference between defective and award-winning olive oils from the fair.

6-6:30 p.m. - Taste of CA, California Gold: The difference between defective and award-winning olive oils from the fair.

6-8 p.m. - Cooking Theatre: Postal Service Cooking Challenge Final Round

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Drill Team & National Anthem

7-8 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses: Mane Event - Draft Horses & Dragons

7-7:30 p.m. - Taste of CA: Sparkling wine, Champagne, Cava

Performances, concerts

12-1:30 p.m. - LBC Mariachi Ensemble at PG&E Center Stage

12-12:45 p.m. Zumba With Koyote Baila at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1-9 p.m. - DJ Rick at Cool Zone

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Fallout Kings at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3-3:30 p.m. - The Crown Jewels From Thrive Movement Arts at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3-5 p.m. - CJ Storm at Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

4-7 p.m. - Dave Badilla: One Man Band at Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

4-4:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

5-7 p.m. - Grupo Maniaco at Cantina 1854

5-6 p.m. - OH! THE BAND at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5-5:45 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

6-6:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

6-9 p.m. - Smokehouse Reunion at Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

7-9 p.m. - The Zola Moon at Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

7-7:45 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

7:30-10 p.m. - La Marcha Sound at Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

8-10 p.m. - Ashley McBryde at Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8-8:30 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats at PG&E Center Stage

9-9:30 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at PG&E Center Stage

