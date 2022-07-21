What's going on at the California State Fair | July 21, 2022

Here's what to expect at the state fair on July 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be another round of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2022 California State Fair on July 21. The state fair is continuing its run through the end of the month.

Here's a schedule for what's happening on Thursday, July 21.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: Opens at 2 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: Opens at 1 p.m.

Discounts: Save at the fair

There'll be free admission on Thursday, July 21 for active duty, reserve and veterans from all branches of the military and active first responders.

From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., guests can try a variety of bite-sized fair foods with $2 menu specials from their favorite food vendors. For a list of participating vendors, click HERE.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $28 that can be redeemed at a vendor that is part of the food festival.

11 a.m. - Home Food Preservation Help Desk with the UC Master Food Preservers

Noon - Dinner 911! Cooking Challenge: Round 1

3 p.m. - Dinner 911! Cooking Challenge: Round 2

6 p.m. - Dinner 911! Cooking Challenge: Final Round

Fun for the kids

3 p.m./ 5 p.m./ 7 p.m. - FMX Motocross

5 p.m. - California Classic Breed Parade

Concerts

Noon to 6 p.m. - Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin | Save Mart Wine Garden

| Save Mart Wine Garden 2:30 p.m. - Shuffle | Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

| Sky River Casino Promenade Stage 4-7 p.m. - Dave Badilla | Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

| Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage 6:30-7 p.m. - Gabelv | Save Mart Wine Garden

| Save Mart Wine Garden 9-9:45 p.m. - LSB The Band | Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

| Sky River Casino Promenade Stage 8 p.m. - The Guess Who | Golden 1 Main Stage

Live Traffic

For real-time traffic updates, view the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO: