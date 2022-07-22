What's going on at the California State Fair | July 22, 2022

Heading into the 2nd weekend of the State Fair at Cal Expo in Sacramento, main gates will open an hour earlier and more events are happening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be another round of fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2022 California State Fair on July 22. The state fair is continuing its run through the end of the month.

Here's a schedule for what's happening on Thursday, July 22.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: Opens at 2 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: Opens at 1 p.m.

Discounts: Save at the fair

Senior Savings Friday

There'll be discounted admission of $10 for seniors who are 62 & older.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $28 that can be redeemed at a vendor that is part of the food festival.

Noon – 2 p.m.: Professional Chef Challenge: Preliminary Round 1

3-5 p.m.: Professional Chef Challenge: Preliminary Round 2

6-8 p.m.: Professional Chef Challenge: Preliminary Round 3

Taste of California at 2 p.m. in Save Mart California’s Kitchen Building B is a class on the state's sweet history with strawberries and overall agriculture.

The Art of Tasting Craft Beer from 7-7:30 p.m. for $10 will explore the perspective of what makes a great tasting beer. There will be several samples to taste, and the class will teach how to describe the many flavorful aspects of beer.

Corn Dog Eating Contest

The first place winner of a two-day corn dog eating contest on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage starting at 6 p.m. gets $2,500. Meanwhile, four other contestants who win the top spots also receive a cash prize.

Click here for more details.

Concerts

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA will be played by the group as part of the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage.

General admission is free with a California State Fair ticket, but reserved seating and ADA seating will be an additional $15.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Wristbands are available for free seating behind the Reserved Gold Circle Seating. The giveaway starts at 5 p.m. outside of the venue.

Live Traffic

For real-time traffic updates, view the Waze map below.