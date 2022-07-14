New policies for youth and bags as California State Fair prepares to kick off

The California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors voted to adopt a new Code of Conduct for the event in June.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair and Food Festival is just hours away from kicking off its 2022 season, following a hiatus for guests at the long-time staple event. With this new season of festivities comes new rules meant to keep everyone safe and secure.

The California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors voted to adopt a new Code of Conduct for the event in June. This comes as the state fair is expected to see record crowds, said Darla Givens, a state fair spokesperson.

New policies take effect that visitors should be aware of including the types of bags they can bring and when youth can visit alone.

Cal Expo will require all bags brought into the venue to be clear. This will help streamline screenings at security when guests enter the park, Givens said.

“So, make sure you have your clear bag with your contents in it,” Givens said. “Hold it up to our security, they’ll make sure that there is nothing in it that’s going to be unsafe and then it’ll get you through the line quicker.”

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags may also be brought in after undergoing an additional screening.

Youth under the age of 18 will need to visit with an adult 21 years or older on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 6 p.m. Guests may be asked to provide proof of identification.

“We don’t want to turn people away, but we have a code of conduct that we expect people to abide by,” Givens said.

In 2019, more than 80,000 attended the two-week event. Cal Expo is the nation’s only fairgrounds staffed by a full-time and year round police department, the Cal Expo Police Department, which will be out in full force.

Officers from 33 agencies staff the department throughout the year and include officers on horseback, bicycles, motorcycles and foot.

The California State Fair and Food Festival begins Friday and runs through July 31.

