Scotty McCreery to take stage in Sacramento for California State Fair | Events and more for July 20

Along with American Idol Scotty McCreery performing, here is what else to expect at the state fair on Thursday, July 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With a heatwave taking a brief break this week, it's the perfect time to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers, corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is in the middle of its 17-day run, and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances from Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang, Scotty McCreery and more.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Thursday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Scotty McCreery performs July 20

The American Idol season 10-winning country singer takes the Golden 1 Stage Thursday at 8 p.m. during the Toyota Concert Series. All shows are free with general admission, and reserved seats closer to the action are $25.

Check out the California State Fair Spotify playlist to hear all the bands and artists performing during the Toyota Concert Series.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub, Olive Oil and Caramel Corn sampling

1:30 p.m.: Apple Pie with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Salsa with Expanded Food and Nutritional Education Programs @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

4:30 p.m.: Salads with Expanded Food and Nutritional Education Programs @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m.: Raspberry Vinegar and Herb Vinegar with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m.: Cooking With Beer @ Cooking Demonstration.

Fun for the Family

11 a.m.: Cavalcade of Horses Meet and Greet at the Kids Play Center @ Rodeo Arena

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.: Sacramento Powwow Dance Group @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

12 p.m.: California Produce Trivia @ the Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theater in building B

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show!

12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show and the Climbing Experience

12 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Arena Games) @ Rodeo Arena

12:30 p.m.: ZAY @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

2 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Obstacle Course Demonstration) @ Rodeo Arena

3 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Mamas & Babies) @ Rodeo Arena

3 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ the PG&E Center Stage

3:30 p.m.: Ohana O' Lokomaika'I Dancers @ the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Tennessee Gliders) @ Rodeo Arena

4 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

5 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (International Carousel of Breeds) @ the Rodeo Arena

6 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ the PG&E Center Stage

6:30 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses (El Centenario Drill Team & National Anthem) @ Rodeo Arena

7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Mane Event: Modern Musicals) @ Rodeo Arena

9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ the PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.: The Drum Heads @ The PG&E Center Stage

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Pigeon Town Hoochers @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: KATALYSST @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Ava Lemert @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

Maps