Things to do at the 2023 California State Fair | July 17, 2023

Here's what to expect at the state fair on Monday, July 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a brief break from the heatwave expected early this week, Monday might be the perfect day to enjoy fun, funnel cakes and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair will be running through the end of the month. This year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series, which will include Boyz II Men, Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang and more.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Monday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

July 17 is 'SMUD Giving Monday'

Bring five or more non-expired, nonperishable food items per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and get free admission for the day courtesy of SMUD. Donations will benefit the Elk Grove Food Bank. For more details, click HERE.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

11 a.m.- Free olive oil sampling from Mangini Ranch at Taster's Row

1 p.m.- Cooking demonstration: Delicious Island Food

Fun for the Family

11 a.m. - Cavalcade of Horses Meet and Greet at the Kids Play Center at Rodeo Arena

12 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses Arena Games at the Rodeo Arena

12 p.m.- California Produce Trivia at the Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theater in building B

1 p.m.- Tanzanite African Acrobats at the PG&E Center Stage

2 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses- Red Carpet Rides at the Rodeo Arena

2:30 p.m.- Fancy Feet Dance Academy at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 p.m.- Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at the PG&E Center Stage

4 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses - Tennessee Gliders at the Rodeo Arena

4 p.m.- Tanzanite African Acrobats at the PG&E Center Stage

5 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses - International Carousel of Breeds at the Rodeo Arena

6 p.m.- Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at the PG&E Center Stage

6:30 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses - El Centenario Drill Team & National Anthem at the Rodeo Arena

7 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses- Mane Event: Modern Musicals at the Rodeo Arena

7 p.m.- Tanzanite African Acrobats at the PG&E Center Stage

9 p.m.- Master Hypnotist Tina Marie at the PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

The big headliner for the fair Monday is Boyz II Men, who'll kick off their show at 8 p.m. on the Golden 1 Stage.

12 p.m.- Ura Hau Nui at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m.- Voice of Academy's People at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

2 p.m.- The Drum Heads at the PG&E Center Stage

3 p.m.- Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin at the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 p.m.- David Adilla - One Man Band at the Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

4 p.m.- Frank Niebaurer at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5 p.m.- The Drum Heads at the PG&E Center Stage

6:30 p.m.- Pop Boogie at the Sky River Promenade Stage

7 p.m.- Gina Williams at the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

8 p.m.- The Drum Heads at the PG&E Center Stage

8:30 p.m.- IDEATEAM at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

