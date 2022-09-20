Stockton Flavor Fest wins 'Best New Festival' award at IFEA convention

The Stockton Flavor Fest won gold at the 65th Annual IFEA Convention, Expo and Retreat.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking home a new piece of hardware after the 65th Annual International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) convention.

During the IFEA/Haas and Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, Stockton Flavor Fest came out on top in the Best New Festival or Event category.

The competition wasn’t easy as the eligibility period for entries spanned from 2019-2022. Stockton Flavor Fest was held May 14-15 at the Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton.

At the festival, organizers set up "pods or villages" made up of tents celebrating different cultures and foods.

“Activating Downtown public spaces drives vital economic development success for our small businesses," said Stockton City Manager Harry Black.

