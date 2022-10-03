Flying into Austin for SXSW? Here are some tips for a smooth travel day

AUS is projecting several peak travel days through early April, including days where as many as 26,000 to 30,000 passengers may pass through the airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — With South By Southwest (SXSW) returning in person for the first time since 2019, a lot of people are making their way to Austin this week.

Officials at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) expect to be very busy through early April as thousands of artists and attendees fly in from all over the world. Travelers will also be flying in and out of the airport for spring break vacations.

AUS is projecting several peak travel days, including days where as many as 26,000 to 30,000 passengers may pass through the airport.

"You know, our busiest passenger day this past year, I believe it was around 32,000. That was our busiest, I think, on record. So, if you're thinking about 30,000-passenger days, 29,000-passenger days, it's pretty high. So, we're anticipating a pretty busy airport," said Bailey Grimmet, a spokesperson with AUS.

If you're flying out soon, AUS has some tips for how to make the check-in process easier.

When should you arrive at the Austin airport?

Give yourself time. Show up at least two hours before a domestic flight and at least three hours before an international flight. Make sure to factor in time for parking and potential lines.

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays are the busiest days at the airport, and the morning hours before 8 a.m. is when there are the most passengers. If you have a flight during one of those times, make sure to plan accordingly!

Parking and rideshare pick-up

Drivers dropping off travelers can use both the upper level for departures and lower level for arrivals and are encouraged to use whichever level has the least amount of traffic. AUS said from the lower arrivals level, travelers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.

Travelers looking to park onsite can visit ABIAParking.com to reserve a parking space and check for real-time parking availability before they arrive at the airport.

For arriving passengers who wish to use rideshare services, tram service is available on the first floor of the Red garage to take them from the terminal to the rideshare pick-up area, located on the ground floor underneath the rental car facility.

Checking in and TSA screening

There are self-service kiosks across from the airline counters where you can get your boarding passes printed and pay for checked bags. However, the easiest option is to print your boarding passes at home or have them on your phone, especially if you aren't checking a bag. If you are checking a bag, some airlines also have curbside check-in that you can do outside the airport.

TSA security screening checkpoints open at 3:30 a.m. with TSA PreCheck and Clear screening available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West. A new security checkpoint near Southwest Airlines ticketing, Checkpoint 2 East, will also be open during peak travel periods for all passengers going through general screening. All checkpoints lead to all gates and airlines at AUS.

It isn't only SXSW and spring break that will increase traffic at AUS in the coming weeks. There are also more flights coming in and out of the airport. Starting Thursday, Southwest Airlines is increasing its schedule by more than 20 flights per day. The airline is launching even more new flights on Sunday.

SXSW will run from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 20. Once you've arrived in Austin, it's important to note that several roads in the downtown area will be closed. Check out our guide breaking down road closures, parking availability and how to get around during the festival.

