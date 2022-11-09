Veterans Day in Folsom | Annual parade & city closures

The 22nd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade is this Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 9 a.m.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom will come together again to honor the nation’s veterans. The 22nd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade is this Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 9 a.m.

The parade begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive in the Target/Home Goods parking lot and will travel westbound on E. Bidwell Street, northbound on Coloma Street and will proceed to Natoma Street.

According to the city’s website, the parade will end at Folsom City Lions Park with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

The parade’s lineup will include 2,000 participants with marching bands, classic cars, floats, horseback riders and a variety of community groups.

Folsom Police Department will temporarily close East Bidwell Street from 8 to 11 a.m. and Natoma Street from Coloma to Wales Drive from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Closures will be in effect until the parade ends. Detours will be marked and motorists are encouraged to take Riley and School streets as alternate routes.

In honor of the holiday, Folsom will also close or adjust the hours of several community businesses across the city, according to the website:

Garbage service will be provided as usual.

Transit services will be available through the Folsom Stage Line operated by SacRT.

The Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Andy Morin Sports Complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center will be open for lap swim from 11:35 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Fun Factory and Kindergarten Readiness classrooms will be closed.

The CAVE teen centers will be closed.

The FIDO Field Dog Park will be open from 7 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

The Cummings Skate and Bike Park will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Folsom Public Library will be closed.

The Folsom Senior Center and Gallery at 48 Natoma will be closed.

