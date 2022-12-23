Give the gift of time, volunteer at these events this holiday weekend

Several organizations are still looking for volunteers this holiday season. From serving meals to delivering toys, these organizations could use a helping hand

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several organizations are still looking for volunteers this holiday season. From serving meals to delivering toys, these organizations could use a helping hand.

The Salvation Army is one of many organizations hoping to spread some Christmas and holiday cheer this weekend.

“It's not always an easy mission, but it's such a worthwhile mission because it brings hope to people that are in need,” said Rio Ray, a Major with Salvation Army Sacramento. “

He’s been going around collecting their famous red kettles which hold donations for the organization.

“We have the final two days where people will be dropping in their change and dollar bills into those kettles. And so we're around picking up the last bit of them tonight. Then we'll be working again tomorrow on Christmas Eve,” said Ray.

Earlier this season the Salvation Army said they had a critical need for bell ringers, but now they’ve made some ground. Going from being down 20% to just 8% division wide has their spirits high.

“I've got the privilege of being a Salvation Army officer for 20 years. It's just an honor and privilege to help build lives to help somebody have a second chance, but also to help people have a first chance,” said Ray.

There are 120 red kettle donation locations in Sacramento alone. Ray says in the past week more than 10,000 kids were served with toys and food boxes for family Christmas dinners thanks to community donations.

Some additional events going on this holiday weekend can be found below:

Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Christmas Meal in its dining room, Sunday. For more information, click HERE.

The Stockton Police Department is teaming up with Stockton Police Youth Activities to deliver gifts and food baskets to families and children affected by violent crime, Saturday. This is the 23rd annual event and volunteers will meet at Arroyo’s Cafe around 7:30 a.m. For more information, click HERE.

The Muslim Community is serving a Christmas Eve dinner at Loaves and Fishes on North C Street in Sacramento, Saturday. Over a dozen volunteers will be up from 6:30 a.m. to prep and cook. Food will be served at 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Care kits will also be handed out. For more information, click HERE.