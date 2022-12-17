Police: South Fulton gift card giveaway hosted by Gunna, Goodr canceled

11Alive has reached out for a statement from Walmart but has not heard back.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Rapper Gunna's 5th Annual "Great Giveaway" was canceled, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department.

The gift card giveaway was supposed to be on December 18 at a South Fulton Walmart. Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens was to host the event in partnership with Goodr.

Police said that Walmart canceled the event and that any questions would need to be directed at the retailer. 11Alive has reached out for a statement from Walmart but has not heard back.

Rapper Gunna and Goodr's Event at Walmart Canceled for Sunday As we had been working with Walmart to address security... Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022