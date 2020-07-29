First drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando

The Haunted Road is offering up a spooktacular, contact-free event for people to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Like so many other special days, Halloween won't be the same this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one socially distant experience is making its way to Central Florida.

The Haunted Road announced this week that its new drive-thru Halloween event will launch this fall in Orlando. Organizers haven't released many details yet, but they say it's the first completely contactless drive-thru Halloween attraction in the area. The Haunted Road Instagram account already had more than 2,600 followers as of Wednesday morning.

Organizers say the traditional haunted house experience has been reimagined and designed with "physical distancing measures in mind, from contact-free check-in by license plat, to immersive drive-in scenes."

The Haunted Road's website calls the event "Twisted creatures. Immersive theatrical storytelling. Bloodcurdling encounters." It's aiming to fill the void left by popular Halloween attractions, such as Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, that are canceled for this year.

“With the arts and entertainment industry at a standstill, and an increasing need to find new, safe outdoor entertainment, we knew it was the perfect time to develop a unique Halloween experience so everyone can enjoy a dose of horror this upcoming Halloween season, from the comfort of their car,” said Jessica Mariko, executive producer and creative principal for The Haunted Road.

The event will also feature a family-friendly version during the day on select weekends. Organizers say this version is an adaptation of the nighttime's "immersive scenes and storyline" but trades "screams for Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy."

Tickets will start at $15 dollars per person. You can find more details here.

The new attraction is looking for performers and volunteers to help out. Virtual auditions will be held from August 13 to 16. The Haunted Road has links to sign up on its website.

