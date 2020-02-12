Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' movie lineup is here

"Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are among the highlights of Freeform's annual holiday movie schedule.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas." The cable channel's full "25 Days of Christmas" lineup officially begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

Fa La La La, it's officially #KickoffToChristmas! Watch all November long on @FreeformTV.

See the full schedule at: https://t.co/o0GVAc10bT pic.twitter.com/o8llxc6S3Z — 25 Days of Christmas (@25Days) November 1, 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 1

11:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

1:00 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. - "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas"

11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:40 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

3:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2"

11:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

12:00 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

8:05 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

10:45 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

12:50 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

7:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:55 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

9:40 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

11:45 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

1:50 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

3:55 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:35 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

7:40 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

8:45 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

9:20 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

11:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

10:10 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:15 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. – "The Truth About Christmas"

12:30 p.m. – "The Holiday"

3:30 p.m. – "Love Actually"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. – "Love Actually"

1:35 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

4:10 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

6:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:20 p.m. – "Almost Christmas" - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – "Black Nativity"

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice"

12:00 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

2:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:00 p.m. – "The Star" - Freeform Premiere

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "The Star"

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

5:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

7:00 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:00 a.m. – "Snow"

10:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"

12:00 p.m. - "Snowglobe"

2:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2" - Freeform Premiere

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. - "Daddy's Home 2"

10:05 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"

12:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

2:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:50 p.m. – "Toy Story"

6:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 2"

8:55 p.m. – "Toy Story 3"

11:25 p.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"

9:30 a.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

10:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:05 p.m. – "Home Alone"

4:35 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

7:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

11:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

11:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

1:00 p.m. – "Almost Christmas"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. – "The Magic Snowflake"

12:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:05 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

8:25 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

10:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

1:35 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

4:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

8:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Black Nativity"

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:00 p.m. – "The Holiday"

4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"

9:05 a.m. - "The Holiday"

12:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) - Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. - "The Star"

1:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

7:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

8:00 a.m. - "The Star"

10:05 a.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

11:45 a.m. - "Home Alone"

2:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:55 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:30 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

8:40 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:20 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

12:10 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:20 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

3:25 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

4:00 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

5:05 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

10:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:55 a.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:00 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice"

8:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

11:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

1:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

3:05 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

5:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"

7:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

10:20 p.m. – "The Night Before" - Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

9:30 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"

11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"

1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

3:35 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

6:05 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:10 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

10:50 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

11:55 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:35p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:15 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

8:50 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

9:55 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Matilda"

All times are Eastern.