From ‘Wonder Woman’ to ‘Star Wars,’ Jenkins' rise continues

LOS ANGELES — The 49-year-old "Wonder Woman 1984" writer-director has in the past few years not only cemented herself in the top echelon of big-budget filmmaking but has also forged new paths for her peers along the way.

She’s secured glass-ceiling shattering budgets, paydays and opportunities. Soon, she’ll be the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film too.

Credit: AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984." (Warner Bros. via AP)

Jenkins says advocating for herself and equitable pay on par with her male peers hasn't come easily but she felt it was a duty. Pedro Pascal, who has worked with her twice now, says "for as highly rated as she is, it’s not enough.”

