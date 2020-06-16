Gatlinburg SkyBridge back open after glass panel was cracked by guest

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyBridge had to be closed Monday night after park officials said a guest was able to crack one of the glass panels on the record-setting bridge.
It was reopened on Tuesday after workers temporarily replaced the glass panel with cedar planks, according to an Instagram post.
According to SkyLift Park, a guest "opting not to comply with posted rules of 'no running, jumping, or bouncing'" on the bridge attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and chipped it with a metal object on their clothes, resulting in noticeable cracks on the protective top layer of one glass panel.
The bridge features three glass panels at its center, each measuring 5' x 5'. The park said the structural glass is three-ply with an upper layer serving solely as protection for the other layers and does not affect the structural integrity in any way.
No one was hurt and the park said no guests were in danger.