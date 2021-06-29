Great Wolf Lodge officially open in Manteca

After nearly a year of delays, Great Wolf Lodge Northern California is officially open in Manteca.

MANTECA, Calif. — The day has finally arrived: Great Wolf Lodge is officially open in Manteca, after nearly a year of delays.

"Today is a big day for us, it's our grand opening," General Manager Alana Ostrowski said. "We are ready and cannot wait to welcome our first guests."

The 500-room resort features a 95,000 square-foot-indoor water park and a 45,000-square-foot adventure park that includes a ropes course, miniature golf, arcade, and a "high-tech, newly imagined version of the brand’s exclusive MagiQuest interactive adventure game."

Upon opening, the resort will introduce its Paw Pledge Program which will focus on sanitization and disinfection, social distancing, and other preventative measures to keep guests and staff safe at the resort.

Ostrowski said that Great Wolf Lodge wants to be accommodating for everyone from the adults to the kids.

"From the moment you park that car and walk into this building, we really want you to be able to come in here and enjoy quality family time together," she said.

VIDEO: Mark S. Allen tests out the water slide at Great Wolf Lodge

Right now, the water park and adventure park will only be open to hotel guests. Ostrowski said that, due to the pandemic, they aren't able to open day passes yet.

"With the pandemic, that isn't a possibility. And once we get open, we want to make sure that we are stable and that our overnight guests are really being taken care of," she said.

But, Great Wolf Lodge can accommodate families and parties of any size with rooms that can fit up to eight people.

How much will a stay cost?

"Generally, room rates start at $199 and go up from there," Ostrowski said.

That price includes water park passes from 1 p.m. on the day you check in until 1 p.m. on your check-out day.

They are currently taking reservations and Great Wolf Lodge is offering a 30% grand opening discount until July 2.

To book your stay at the new Great Wolf Lodge, go to the website HERE.