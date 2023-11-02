'Educate and entertain': Guild Theater hosts play about Scottsboro boys

The play tells the story of nine Black boys ranging in age from 12-to-19-years-old accused of raping two white women in the 1930s.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Black History Month continues, ABC10 got a behind the scenes look at new play that opened Friday night at the historic Guild Theater in Oak Park called "Direct From Death Row: The Scottsboro Boys."

“It’s such an important play and I’m so glad to be part of it during Black History Month because very few people know about the story of the Scottsboro boys,” said actress Sarina Krastev. “I’m really happy to be able to bring this story to the public of these 9 boys whose lives were ultimately ruined by the American justice system.”

The play tells the story of nine Black boys ranging in age from 12-to-19-years-old accused of raping two white women in the 1930s.

“It’s so relevant today because the American justice system is continuing to fail its people,” said Krastev.

The boys were tried and sentenced to death by a jury of all white men within days of the accusation. The case would go before the Supreme Court and establish that a person must receive a trial by a jury of their peers.

“I just wanted to bring some awareness about it. I want people to know about the Scottsboro boys because sometimes it gets confused with the Central Park 5,” said artistic director James Ellison.

He says the two hour production will educate and entertain because “you’ll see a musician as well playing some tunes.”

St.HOPE is collaborating with Celebration Arts to bring the production to the stage from now through March 5. For more information and tickets, click HERE.