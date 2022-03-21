To put "The American Dream" into perspective, if you put 12 smart cars in a single file line the super limo would still be longer.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of refurbishment, the world's longest car is once again ready to roll.

"The American Dream," a super limo measuring 100-feet long, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest car in the world. As for the car it beat? Itself.

According to Guinness World Records, on March 1, 2022, the massive car broke its own 1986 record title by a "small fraction" when it expanded from 60-feet to its current size.

"Based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, the record-breaking automobile can be driven from both ends and can also operate as a rigid vehicle," Guinness World Records writes.

The sweet ride was first built in Burbank, California by Jay Ohrberg and is said to have been based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines.

According to Guinness World Records, the super limo can be driven from both ends, has a waterbed, swimming pool, jacuzzi, mini-golf course, helipad and can fit more than 75 people inside.

“The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds,” Michael Manning, who helped restore "The American Dream," told Guinness World Records.

There is also reported to be a refrigerator, telephone and several TVs inside. The super limo is joined in the middle by a hinge so it can turn tight corners.

The restoration project began in 2019 when Michael Dezer saw the car on eBay and purchased it. Restoring the iconic car cost more than $250,000, according to Guinness World Records.