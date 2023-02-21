Guns N' Roses announce 2023 tour with stop at Aftershock

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Welcome to the Jungle!
Guns N' Roses are back on the road for a massive 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall, including two stops in California.
They will be here in town on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Aftershock Festival.
The tour features guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour Dates
- Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
- Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
- Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
- Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
- Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
- Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
- Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
- Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
- Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
- Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
- Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense
- Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
- Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
- Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
- Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
- Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
- Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
- Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
- Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
- Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
- Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Explained | What's up with the Sacramento Kings purple beam?
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8