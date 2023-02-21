Guns N' Roses announce 2023 tour with stop at Aftershock

It's the only show in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Welcome to the Jungle!

Guns N' Roses are back on the road for a massive 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall, including two stops in California.

They will be here in town on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Aftershock Festival.

The tour features guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour Dates

Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense

Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

