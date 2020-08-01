SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pop Star Halsey has announced new tour dates that include a stop in Sacramento this summer.

The Manic World Tour will come to the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, June 7. The stop is just part of the North American installment of the 'Bad At Love' singer's world tour. The North American stops will begin in Seattle, Washington on June 2.

Tickets for the North American installment of the Manic World Tour will go on sale on January 17. For a full list of tour dates, click here.

