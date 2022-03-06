A new concert venue is coming to the Sacramento area | Here's what you need to know

Maroon 5 will perform at Hard Rock Live on June 3, 2022, to celebrate the building's $75 million property expansion.

WHEATLAND, Calif. — There's a new venue in town! Hard Rock Live will be opening at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this spring.

Hard Rock Live, located in Wheatland, will serve as the region's premier concert destination.

The 2,500 seat indoor venue will soon host several events such as meetings, trade shows, boxing and MMA, marketing promotions, charity events and more.

"The 65,000-square-foot facility has state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting, unrivaled sightlines, a second-floor mezzanine level, VIP skyboxes, and mobile-stage technology, creating intimate experiences for events of varying sizes," Live Nation wrote in a statement.

Maroon 5 will be the first band to rock the stage at Hard Rock Live on June 3, 2022, to celebrate the building's $75 million property expansion.

“Maroon 5 is the perfect band to help us celebrate Hard Rock Live’s grand opening," Mark Birtha, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, says. "They are incredible live performers and live music is fundamental to the Hard Rock brand."

Hard Rock Live says Maroon 5 is the first of many shows coming to the venue in the near future.

“We are excited to provide our guests with authentic experiences that rock in a venue that is filling a great void in the Sacramento region," Birtha says. "This new venue will become the place for entertainment and world-class amenities for the city of Sacramento."

Tickets go on presale March 23 at 10 a.m. and will be on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Click HERE for more information.

