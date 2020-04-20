Harry and Meghan say they aren't playing the UK tabloid game anymore

LONDON, UK — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call “distorted, false or invasive” stories.
Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”
They say stories based on “salacious gossip” have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.
The couple has long complained about press intrusion. In January they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March.
Other related stories:
- Royal no more: Harry and Meghan start uncertain new chapter
- Trump demands Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay for own security after reports they moved to Los Angeles
- Meghan Markle's first post-royal job is narrating nature film for Disney Plus
- Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31
- 'No other option': Prince Harry makes first public comments on Royal split
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up 'royal highness' titles
- Megxit moves forward: Queen says Harry and Meghan can move part-time to Canada
- UK royals: Meghan Markle signs Disney voiceover deal
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step down as 'senior members' of royal family
- Shake Shack returning government's $10 million small-business loan
- 16 people killed in deadliest shooting in Canadian history, police say
- Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems
- Florida students won't go back to school this spring, Gov. DeSantis announces
- Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can't get a refund
- Seminole nursing home reports new coronavirus test results following evacuation
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter