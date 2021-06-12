Reliving the magic of the first 'Harry Potter' movie with director Chris Columbus

Academy Award-nominated director, writer, and producer Chris Columbus is best known for having directed and produced some of the most successful and iconic box-office hits, including "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", where he cast newcomers Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the leading roles, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Home Alone," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Stepmom," and "Rent", among many other critically acclaimed films. Columbus first gained prominence by writing several original scripts produced by Steven Spielberg, including the back-to-back hits "Gremlins" and "The Goonies." In 2011, Columbus produced the blockbuster hit "The Help," which received four Academy Award nominations, including two for Best Supporting Actress and one for Best Picture. In 2013, he teamed up with his daughter, Eleanor Columbus, to form Maiden Voyage Pictures, where they produced "Patticake$" and "Menashe," both nominated for “Best First Feature” at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Maiden Voyage’s other film credits include Robert Eggers’ "The Lighthouse," Sara Colangelo's "Little Accidents," Jonas Carpignano's "Mediterranea," Robert Eggers' "The Witch," and Sian Heder's "Tallulah." Columbus most recently directed, co-wrote, and produced through his production company 26th Street Pictures, the fan-favorite film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." Starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, the film was released on Netflix in November 2020.