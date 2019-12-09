SACRAMENTO, Calif — Are you ready to show The Lovemakers some love?

Sacramento's own Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers are taking part in a special in-store appearance Sunday, Sept. 15 at Dimple Records, 2433 Arden Way.

Hobo Johnson and his band will sign autographs and perform music from the band's latest album, "The Fall of Hobo Johnson."

Fans can buy the new album and a T-Shirt bundle for $20, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to The Creation District in Sacramento, which is described as a "hub of creativity offering dynamic classes in a wide range of arts to youth and young adults experiencing homelessness and economic instability."

The event begins at 3 p.m., however, sales for the T-Shirt bundle begins at 1 p.m.

The record store is in the midst of a closeout sale, shutting the door at all seven of their locations after 45 years of service. Dimple Records store owners John and Dilyn Radakovitz announced their retirement in June. Everything in the store — from records and DVDS to books and vintage games, — is 70 to 90% off.

RELATED ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT:

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer bringing stadium tour to Oracle Park in 2020

'Dia de los Muertos' Barbie coming to a shelf near you

Incredible Harry Potter-inspired cake with actual levitating Golden Snitch goes viral

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Making history: Auburn Fire promotes first female fire apparatus engineer