'Holiday in the Hills' returns for the 17th year

Opening day was Dec. 2 and the show will run through Dec. 23.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? Historic Folsom has the answer for you. Returning for the 17th year, “Holiday in the Hills” is now showing at Sutter Street theatre stage.

“Holiday in the Hills” is a musical filled with dynamic characters, current music, dancing and skits. The story takes place in the late 1880s on Sutter Street where residents and visitors of the town come together to celebrate the holidays.

“A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800s, give or take a year or two, and everyone you see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year,” said Sutter Street Theatre on their website.

The musical is written and directed by Mike Jimena and Connie Mockenhaupt. The show is also appropriate for all ages.

Here are the showtimes for “Holiday in the Hills”:

Dec. 9-10, 16-17, 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 11, 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 15, 20-22 at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.