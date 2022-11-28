'Create a festival lineup from your top artists' | Instafest app generates over 5 million posters

The Instafest app has created a frenzy on social media, with one tech website reporting it has generated over 5 million posters since its launch.

You may have seen this posters going around social media where users are able to generate their own festival poster comprised of the top artists they listen to on the Spotify or Last.fm apps.

That's because there have been more than 5 million posters generated by users using the Instafest app, according to TechCrunch.

It's pretty simple to use: a user would sign in with their Spotify or Last.fm account and then customize the poster they generate based on time intervals of the last four weeks, last six months or all time.

There are also options to rename the festival and hide your username.

According to its privacy policy, Instafest uses data from your music streaming account profile to generate the poster, and that information is not stored or shared.

TechCrunch says that the app, which is free, was created by Anshay Saboo.

According to Saboo's personal website and Twitter account, he is a student at the University of Southern California who enjoys coding. In fact, he has created several other apps that are available for download in the Apple App store.

He told TechCrunch that he got the idea for the app while thinking about what Coechella’s lineup would be if he had picked the artists.