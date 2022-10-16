Jack Harlow to be host, musical guest on SNL

The Louisville native is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's very own Jack Harlow has made a name for himself as an established artist over the past few years.

Now, he's is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on Saturday Nights Live on Oct. 29.

The rapper started out his career in 2015 when he released several EPs and mixtapes. Soon after, he was signed to Don Cannon and DJ Drama's record label, Generation Now, in 2018.

The song that shot Harlow into mainstream success was his 2020 sensation, "What's Poppin". Today, the song has generated over 650 million streams on Spotify. The kicker? That song isn't even his most popular. This song places second to nonother than his feature on fellow rapper Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby," that has over 1.5 billion streams.

Harlow's debut studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, came out this past May and featured hit singles like "First Class", "Dua Lipa" and "Nail Tech."

He recently won five MTV Awards this year for "Best Song of the Summer", "Best Visual Effects", "Best Art Direction", "Best Collaboration" and "Top Rap Song."

Harlow will soon be able to add SNL host/performer to the list of accomplishments.

Be sure to tune into the comedy show next Saturday night.

