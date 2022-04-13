Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley bringing summer vibes to South Lake Tahoe

Tickets for the upcoming tour are on sale now.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Reggae fans rejoice! Jack Johnson, along with special guest Ziggy Marley, are set to perform in the South Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at the Harvey’s Outdoor Area.

The concert will be a special two-day event, part of Johnson’s summer tour following the release of his eighth studio album "Meet by Moonlight."

“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music,” Johnson said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour.”

Johnson is best known for songs like “Banana Pancakes” and “Upside Down” from his popular 2005 album "In Between Dreams."

Marley, son of the late reggae icon Bob Marley, is joining Johnson on a portion of his 35-show national tour. He is best known for songs like “Love is My Religion” and “Beach in Hawaii” from his popular 2006 album "Love is My Religion."

Beyond his crowd-pleasing performances, Johnson is heavily involved in environmental activism, implementing “green touring practices” in an effort to offset carbon emissions, according to the press release.

Tickets for this event can be purchased through Ticketmaster and other participating resale sites. Additional tour dates and other information on the artist can be found HERE.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10