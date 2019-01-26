FOLSOM, Calif. — Hit Broadway show "Jersey Boys" is taking the stage at the Harris Center in Folsom.

The show, which is in its second year of touring, goes all over the U.S. and Canada.

Dance Captain Caitlin Leary and Assistant Dance Captain Jonathan Cable are performers responsible for knowing the entire show's choreography and running rehearsals for other cast members.

Cable says Sacramento audiences make performing here special.

"We get really good responses here. The audiences are always so fun, and it feels like they enjoy having us here. It feels really special,” Cable said.

According to Leary, young people who are interested in a career in the arts need to just keep going.

“I think it’s all about tenacity and not taking ‘No’ for an answer,” she said.

"Jersey Boys" plays at the Harris Center through January 26.

