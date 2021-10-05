x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

State Farm says it's disappointed by the decision and respectfully disagrees.

LOS ANGELES — A federal jury in Los Angeles has awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. 

The jury found State Farm’s failure to pay benefits for Doherty’s Malibu home were “unreasonable and without proper cause.” State Farm says it's disappointed by the decision and respectfully disagrees. The company says it may appeal. 

Doherty, the 50-year-old former star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” revealed last year that breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.

Read the full AP story here.

Read more ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch more ABC10: Dollars and Sense | More Golden State Stimulus payments sent out this week