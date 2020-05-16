These penguins were treated to a little culture this week.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You're not the only one bored at home. The Kansas City Zoo has been closed since March 17. Their neighbors at the Nelson-Atkins Museum have been closed for just about as long. So zoo trainers decided to bring some guests over for an art field trip!

Three little penguins pattered around the gallery, stopping to take in the exhibit. The museum shared a video of the visit on their Facebook.

The caption says "quarantine has caused everyone to go a little stir crazy, even the residents of the Kansas City Zoo. So several of the penguins decided to go on a field trip to the Nelson-Atkins, which is still closed, to get a little culture."

You can hear the museum's director and CEO joking about speaking in Spanish because their visitors were Peruvian penguins.

The Kansas City Zoo is set to reopen today with some restrictions. The Nelson-Atkins Museum is still closed. It's asking for donations to its recovery funds ahead of Museum Appreciation Day on Monday, May 18.

