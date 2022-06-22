Report: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up after 2 years of dating

A source told E! News, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

Say it isn’t so! Rumors are swirling that Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker have broken up after two years together.

E! News and Entertainment Weekly were the first to report the news.

EW said a source told the site, “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths.”

Another source told E! News, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

A quick check of social media confirms the pair still follow each other’s Instagram pages, but pictures of the two together appear to have been deleted.

The duo first sparked dating rumors back in 2020 when they were spotted in Sedona together. The couple didn’t become Instagram official until February 2021 when Kendall posted a picture of the two celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The couple was recently seen attending Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," according to the source, who shares, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another,” according to E! News.

