LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

Vanessa Bryant has claimed in court papers that she has suffered “severe emotional distress.”

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others. 

Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles. 

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the wreck. Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

