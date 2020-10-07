California Mermaid Convention jumping out of the water and onto the internet

"There's no getting together; there's no swimming together," said Rachel Smith, organizer for the California Mermaid Convention, which is adapting to the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — For this year's mermaid convention, the creator had to "think outside the bubble" to make the event happen.

Like all events during the coronavirus pandemic, the California Mermaid Convention was faced with the decision to cancel, postpone or go digital. A virtual convention from July 10 to 13 was what Rachel Smith, or Mermaid Rachel, decided was best for the Northern California mermaid community.

"There's no getting together; there's no swimming together," Smith said. "We wanted to give the community something to look forward to something sort of special and magical."

Smith explained that in the mermaid community, people are typically into "mermaiding" as a hobby and a profession. Some people are just fascinated with mermaids.

Seeing such a large amount of people in gathering and talking more about mermaids Smith started the Mermaid Convention to bring more.

Now the convention online will have an online store and panels about dressing up and performing as a mermaid, that's a given. The time online will also have time for kids to Zoom with a mermaid and a virtual party for the adults.

The jam-packed schedule will also include panels about body positivity and diversity within the mermaid community.

Jack Laflin, or Merman Jax, said leading the panel about diversity is essential, especially in the time we are going through when society is being reexamined in its approach in dealing with race relations. Laflin said he wants to give a platform to fellow members of the mermaid community to spread awareness and work towards actively making a change.

"I think the mermaid is a huge symbol for those who may feel disenfranchised or on the fringes of society or don't feel like they belong," Laflin said. "The best parts of this community are so welcoming and so supportive."

The majority of the events are free, and donations will go to various local charities, including Sisters of Nia and Black Women United Sacramento. Smith said the event also likes to take care of the environment and encourages people to clean up their neighborhoods instead of gathering for a river clean-up.

"This event has such a heart and such a soul," Laflin added. "This event is so welcoming."

For more information about the convention, visit the California Mermaid Convention website.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: