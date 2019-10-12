Editor's note: The above video is from Kirk's 100th birthday celebration in 2016.

Actor Michael Douglas celebrated the 103rd birthday of his father Kirk Douglas with a special Instagram post on Monday:

"Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103"

Michael's wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, also shared a sweet tribute in an Instagram post. She wrote, "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."

Her Instagram post featured a photo of the two.

Douglas has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades and is perhaps best known for starring in the 1960 drama "Spartacus."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

