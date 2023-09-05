Miranda Lambert returns home to sign new cookbook for fans

Lindale’s hometown hero, Miranda Lambert, made an appearance at her shop, the Pink Pistol, for her new cookbook signing.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale’s hometown hero, Miranda Lambert, returned home to sign her new cookbook for fans at the Pink Pistol Tuesday.

Fans from all over the world were at Lambert's store and were lined up since 8 a.m. to meet their favorite artist.

"It means a lot that she's coming back to her roots and hometown and all that to celebrate all her fans," Maggie Reese Blythe, a fan from Houston, said.

Lindale City Manager Carolyn Caldwell said it’s not just the book signing that benefits the city, Lambert’s star power draws more than 50,000 visitors to Lindale every year.

"We have people that come from all over the world, to her store, because she doesn't have an online presence. So she really helps bring them here," Caldwell said.

Lambert has put Lindale on the country music map and it has made a huge economic impact on the city.

"They'll go to our local boutiques and shops and therefore, it's it's a win-win for everybody," said Visit Lindale Director Seong McLaren.