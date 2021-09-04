Monster Energy Outbreak Tour bringing EDM star Subtronics to Yuba City

The two-night stop at the Peach Tree Golf Center offers fans the ability to watch from their cars or from socially-distanced pods.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Live music is returning to Northern California

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring DJ/producer Subtronics kick off their spring and summer tour with two nights in Yuba City at the Peach Tree Golf Center, on Saturday April 16 and Sunday, April 17.

The 11-city tour will utilize both drive-in and socially-distanced pod formats that have become popular for concerts during the pandemic. Steve Glazer, Co-Founder/Managing Partner of Idol Roc Entertainment, said the pod are more of a VIP areas where you can watch the show with your group.

"Its an ability to be a little closer and feel more normal to the action but doing it in a way that’s safe," Glazer said.

This isn't the first time Subtronics is touring where many cities and states are still dealing with COVID-19. During the summer of 2020, the EDM artist successfully held multiple drive-in concerts.

"One cool thing about Subtronics is he really was at the pioneer of the drive-ins last year," Glazer said. "So it was someone who we'd seen do it, do it right, do it smart. And I think we really respect the way that he, he did it last summer. They were able to do it safely. And they were able to kind of help pave the way for activity coming back to music."

If you attend this show or a concert in the near future, Glazer hopes fans be safe and responsible.

"We've got to be smart about it and having the fans respect that, the artist respect that and the promoters respect that is really the key and hopefully we can kick this thing in the button and get going," Glazer said.

Tickets for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour are on sale now, start at $35 and are available at Outbreakpresents.com.

RELATED STORIES FROM ABC10:

Watch more from ABC10: No more tier system | California plans to reopen completely on June 15