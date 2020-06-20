What movie theaters are reopening in greater Sacramento area

Movie theaters are beginning to reopen after they shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the theaters reopening in the greater Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Weeks after receiving the green light from the state, movie theaters across California are reopening.

The state recommended for theaters to create reservation systems and limit seating. The guidelines also recommended that movie goers should wear a face covering.

Here are the movie theaters that are reopening in the greater Sacramento area.

Cinemark

Beginning on July 3, Cinemark will be showing classic films such as "Jaws" or "Blade Runner." Cinemark owns the Century Theatres locations in the Sacramento area.



Click here for more information.



Studio Grill, Rocklin

For $5, you could watch one of the first two "Harry Potters" movies when Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin reopens with modifications on June 26.

Studio Movie Grill is adding new ways for you to order theater snacks through its app, or you can still press the red service button.

Click here for more information.

Crest Theatre

Crest Theatre reopened on Friday with limited seating that would allow up to 300 patrons. The movie theater played "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" for its first showing. Future movies include 'Reservoir Dogs,' 'The Sandlot,' and 'A League of Their Own.'

Click here for more information.

Regal

Regal will be reopening its theaters starting on July 10. The movie theater company will be providing moviegoers with the ability to purchase concessions through its phone app.

According to Regal, vending machines, water fountains and condiment stations will be closed. You won't be able to refill either your popcorn or your drink when the theater reopens.

Attendees would have to wear a face mask to be admitted inside.

Click here for more information.

