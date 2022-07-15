'Cabaret' returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

The 1972 musical won 8 Academy Awards including Best Actress, Supporting Actor and Director.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — The classic 1972 film "Cabaret" is back in theaters for its 50th anniversary.

The musical will play in theaters across the United States for two days: Sunday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 20.

The 50th-anniversary presentation in theaters is part of the TCM Big Screen Classic series and will be presented with insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Starring Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and Michael York, "Cabaret" won eight Academy Awards including statues for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Set Decoration and Best Cinematography.

Set in 1931 Berlin as Nazism rises in Germany, "Cabaret" starred Minnelli as flamboyant American Sally Bowles, a singer at a decadent nightclub. The blockbuster film was based on the Broadway musical "Cabaret."

Tickets for Fathom Events' presentation of "Cabaret" in theaters can be purchased at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.