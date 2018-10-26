This show marks 100 episodes of Extra Butter. That means hundreds of interviews and movies we've all talked about over the past two years.

This week, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from Mark S. Allen's celebrity interviews. They include Mark getting punched by several stars, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jackie Chan and Jack Black (who actually tries to kick Mark). Mark's most awkward interview ever, with Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed, the stars of 'Venom,'

Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without Mark's favorite series of all time, 'Star Wars.' We also couldn't talk about the past two years without mentioning all the Marvel and DC movies. Hear from Gal Gadot, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chadwick Boseman, Jeff Goldblum and more.

Part One: Beating up Mark featuring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed

Part Two: Star Wars featuring Donald Glover, Mark Hamill and Felicity Jones

Part Three: Marvel vs DC featuring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland

Part Four: More Mayhem featuring Jeff Goldblum, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Jared Leto and Christina Applegate

