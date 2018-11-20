Thanksgiving is here and that means one thing... Movies. Ok, ok... two things, we'll give you the turkey, too. But, this Thanksgiving you might even want to skip seconds in favor of checking out some of the new movies.

The biggest movie this holiday weekend is expected to be 'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' Disney's sequel to 'Wreck it Ralph.' The new movie sees our favorite video game character break out of the arcade and head to the world wide web.

All your favorites are back including Ralph and Vanellope. John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, who voice the characters, have really hit a stride together and the chemistry in this film might even better than the first. 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' also introduces us to some new characters, including Yesss, the head of popular internet site 'BuzzzTube.' Taraji P. Henson voices Yesss. The scene guaranteed to get people talking involves the Disney Princesses. (We'd tell you more but we don't want to plot spoil.)

Creed II should also find a big audience. Michael B. Jordan is back along with Sylvester Stallone. The sequel introduces us to the son of Ivan Drago. The elder Drago killed Adonis Creed's father in the ring in Rocky IV.

We also get a new, more modern, version of 'Robin Hood.' Taron Egerton takes on the lead role, with Jamie Foxx as Little John. The actors spent months learning archery and the other fighting skills needed for the film.

Whatever movie you decide to see, be sure to let us know what you think. Join the conversation on the Extra Butter Facebook page.

© 2018 KXTV