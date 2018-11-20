The biggest movie this holiday weekend is expected to be 'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' Disney's sequel to 'Wreck it Ralph.' The new movie sees our favorite video game character break out of the arcade and head to the world wide web.

All your favorites are back including Ralph and Vanellope. John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, who voice the characters, have really hit a stride together and the chemistry in this film might even better than the first.

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' also introduces us to some new characters, including Yesss, the head of popular internet site 'BuzzzTube.' Taraji P. Henson voices Yesss.

The scene guaranteed to get people talking involves the Disney Princesses. (We'd tell you more but we don't want to plot spoil.)

